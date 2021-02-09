Construction of gas-to-shore facility to begin within two years – Jagdeo

By Jarryl Bryan

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo disclosed today that the highly anticipated gas-to-shore facility may be constructed within two years, with a number of studies currently being undertaken.

During a press conference today, Jagdeo explained that his government will conduct studies such as geotechnical, geophysical and environmental impact assessments, before construction starts.

Jagdeo said studies have so far indicated that Wales on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) might be the best location for the project. According to the VP, it is best that the facility is kept away from the population center.

The gas-to-shore project is an ambitious initiative that will see gas from the Liza field offshore Guyana being pumped onshore to generate power.

The main objective of the initiative is to transport sufficient gas from the Stabroek Block’s petroleum operations to supply some 200-250 megawatts of energy to the national grid, leading to a significant reduction in electricity costs.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had previously said the landing of the gas-to-shore pipeline in Region Three would lead to “big industrial development taking place there that is linked to not only power generation and a power plant.” He also said the investment on the Demerara River’s shoreside would create massive opportunities and a trickle-down effect.