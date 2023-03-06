Sod turned for US$3.5M Lakeside Hotel in Anna Regina

The sod was officially turned for the US$3.5 million Lakeside Hotel which will be erected at Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). The hotel, upon completion, will have a capacity of 24 rooms.

At the sod-turning ceremony on Monday, one of the directors, of the hotel related that the facility will comprise five luxurious floors which will include a lobby area, an office, and a conference Hall.

The first floor, he added will consist of the lobby/ waiting area while the second, third, and fourth floors will accommodate the 45 rooms. The fifth floor will accommodate the conference room and a hall to cater to private functions.

Additionally, the businessman told the gathering that they will be a restaurant and a bar that will offer entertainment and cuisine. Sawh further explained that the hotel will not only offer accommodation but also relaxation where the family can enjoy tranquility in the poolside area.

“I want to offer many services to visitors which include swimming pools, restaurants, party venues, meetings venues, gyms, and salons amongst other amenities that are not prevalent in this region.”

Chief Executive Office of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop during this address stated that the Lakeside Hotel is aligned with the government’s vision and represents yet another move by the private sector to directly play a part in the country’s development.

He related that this massive investment will open avenues for opportunities that would directly benefit the lives of Guyanese, especially on the Essequibo Coast.

The hotel will create a minimum of 25 indirect and 25 direct jobs for Essequibians.

“Guyana is moving at a rapid pace and President Ali’s vision for Guyana is the development and he is here to make sure that everything that was promised is achieved… His goal is also prosperity for all Guyanese and our aim in government is to build a nation for everyone as one Guyana,” Dr. Ramsaroop noted.

Ramsaroop also congratulates the directors of the business for their brave and bold move in choosing Region Two to invest.

Additionally, Minister Within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud boasted that Essequibo Coast is home to pristine and stunning lakes, Agri-tourism experiences, nature, and adventure tourism, culturally diverse and significant assets, among many other resources which make it an ideal tourism destination.

“This government has been working on developing new tours to cater to all the main markets. In fact, several stakeholders are currently engaged through a Product Development Workshop championed by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce. It aims to create experiences with the Great Lakes of the Essequibo, tap in further to the Agri tourism possibilities in the Pomeroon and beyond and so much more.” he said

Persaud affirms that the government is committed to seeing tourism development accelerated in the Region and will be working with all stakeholders in realizing this goal.

Also attending the event were Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva; President of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) Susaan Sewnaryan and Regional Vice Chair, Omesh Oodit.

