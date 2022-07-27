SOCU charges ‘Romance Scheme’ conspirator

A 25-year-old woman of Georgetown was today charged by the Special Organised crime Unit (SOCU) with Conspiracy to Defraud.

Susan Richards of Go-Slow Avenue, North East La Penitence, appeared at Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan where she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to SOCU, based on reports received Richards, who is a sales representative, was the recipient of $85, 000.00 sent by the victim with the understanding that she will receive a package containing expensive gift items from her Facebook boyfriend.

She was alleged to have acted as a third-party foe a person who befriended the victim via Facebook connection. Richards is one of four recipients whom the victim sent monies.

Richards who was unrepresented was remanded to prison.

Last week SOCU charged John Patrick Lewis with the same offence, he is one of the four persons the victim sent monies to.

The victim Facebook boyfriend provided her with all of Susan Richards personal information, she sent money using Western Union money transfer. To date she has not received any package and her Facebook boyfriend disappeared. The matter was investigated by SOCU and the suspect was arrested and charged. The case will come up again for hearing on 2022-08-03.

On July 15, 2022 SOCU instituted similar charges against John Patrick Lewis of Lot 34 Williamsburg Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The Head of Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) Assistant Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh is once again calling on all Guyanese to be vigilant against the Package Delivery and Romance Scams and he also encourages everyone to report such scams immediately.