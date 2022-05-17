Single mother, who witnessed son’s murder, struggles to survive

After witnessing the murder of her son about a year ago, a 52-year-old single mother of three is struggling to survive and is now being faced with an eviction notice after she failed to pay rent for the past six months.

Nicole Daniels of Belle West, Number Two Canal, West Bank Demerara (WBD) gave birth to four children but her eldest was killed on February 5, 2021.

Emanual Samuel Solomon called “Manny” was allegedly stabbed to death; the matter is currently engaging the attention of the court.

Media reports indicate that Solomon and the suspects had an argument over a football game, which resulted in him being stabbed to death at his home.

Solomon worked as a labourer and used to help support the family. Since his demise, his grief-stricken mother has fallen ill and now, she too is unable to provide to the best of her ability.

For the past year, the single mother – who previously worked at a canteen – says her family has been depending on help from persons.

“I cannot work at all because of the shock of my son’s death in which I witnessed; me and my children,” the woman expressed. Those children are aged 19, 15 and 8.

According to the woman, the entire family is traumatised and they cannot afford counselling.

To make matters worse, the woman’s 15-year-old son is epileptic and would need medical attention from time to time.

Her 19-year-old daughter is unemployed. The two children who remain in school may soon have to drop out, the mother laments. She says she cannot afford to keep them in school due to transportation and other expenses associated with getting an education.

“I can’t even buy anything for my children. People would call us and give us one or two things that cannot fit them…from last year to this year, many of days me and my daughter would go around begging for something to cook because of nothing in the house; no sugar, no rice, flour, not even a drop of cooking oil…some days we go to bed with just water. My two children that is in school could not go out to even do their school work.”

Asked why she does not try to find a job, the woman explained that since the murder of her son, she would get panic attacks which sometimes results in her “blacking out”.

“Because of what I am going through, I am unable to pay my rent and I was asked to be removed from the house that I am living in,” the woman said.

Anyone who is willing to assist the family can contact them on 688-0009.