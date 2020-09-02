Sherwyn Greaves is new CEO of Housing

The Ministry of Housing and Water has appointed Mr. Sherwyn Greaves as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). Mr. Greaves will be replacing, Mr. Lelon Saul.

The newly appointed CEO brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the areas of effective leadership and communication as he holds a Master in Business Administration from the Australia Institute of Business, a diploma in banking from the Associate Institute of Canadian Bankers as well as a certificate in People and Team Management from the Canadian Securities Institute.

With a career in banking spanning over 27 years, Mr. Greaves held key managerial positions throughout the country.

Notably, Mr. Greaves is also trained in the areas of Change management, security and fraud awareness, High-performance management, and Business Continuity Planning among others.

The Ministry of Housing said it looks forward to working with Mr. Greaves as he furthers the agenda of the agency.