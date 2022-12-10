Several Region 7 communities flooded; water levels to rise as rains continue

At least six riverain communities in Region Seven Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are currently inundated and according to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), water levels are expected to rise as heavy rainfall continues.

Quebanang, Kangaruma, Waramadong, Phillipai, Pappy Show Landing and Mango Landing are all experiencing different levels of flooding, especially on the farmlands. This is due to swollen rivers such as the Mazaruni River, which have overflowed due to intense rainfall in recent days.



More flood scenes from Mango Landing

Other areas such as Eteringbang and Arau Village are also seeing rising river levels and are cautiously monitoring the situation.

Assessment teams from the Region led by the Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, are working with Police and other community groups to manage the impact in these flooded areas.

Flooding at ‘Pappy Show’ Landing

The CDC said it will remain in constant contact with persons on the ground there throughout an extensive period to determine what measures should be taken.

Meanwhile, residents countrywide are urged to take precautions where necessary and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

Sections of Middle Mazaruni also affected by floods

The current rainy season is expected to be wetter and longer than normal, according to the Hydrometeorological Service.