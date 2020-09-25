Several major road improvements for year-end completion

Several roads and bridges in key areas are to be completed by year end Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal disclosed today.

He was speaking during the final day of the Consideration of the 2020 Budget Estimates in the National Assembly.

“We’re ahead of the game,” Minister Croal stated, while adding, “we’ve already started the bidding process.”

Some $1.76 has been earmarked for Infrastructural Development and Buildings project, which falls under the Ministry’s Housing Development and Management Programme.

Over $300 million has been allotted for major upgrades along the East Bank Demerara corridor in Prospect, Perseverance, Little and Great Diamond, Herstelling and Eccles; and Parfaite Harmonie on West Bank Demerara; and Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

The scheduled time for the project is October-December, 2020.

Meanwhile, first phase development for new infrastructure works of bridges and main access roads will be done in Annandale, Cummings Lodge, Prospect, La Bonne Intention, Vigilance, Bladen Hall, Strathspey, Little Diamond, Great Diamond, Mon Repos, Providence, Experiment, Skeldon, Williamsburg, Fort Ordinance, Lethem, Kwakwani, Amelia’s Ward, and Wisroc.

The Minister also highlighted that all bridges built will be “heavy duty, reinforced concrete bridges.”

The improvement of roads and bridges will result in superior housing solutions for residents and prospective home owners, and provide access for building developers and the provision of jobs for Guyanese in several regions.

Accompanying the upgrading of roads, are plans for the procurement of electrical hardware for areas without electricity, as the Government executes a comprehensive approach to the sector, through a $200 million allocation.

Further, $49 million has been budgeted for the installation of LED lights in several communities in Regions, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine, and Ten as part of efforts to make them safer. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]