Several charged with assault stemming from Campbellville row

Several residents of the Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts of Friday before Magistrate Leron Daly after they were slapped with 14 assault charges altogether.

Crystal Burrows, Tiffany Adams, Shyon Adams, Moses Adams and Terrence Forde all pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to them, while another defendant, Atesha Burrows pleaded guilty with an explanation.

The facts presented to the court by the Prosecution, stated that the Burrow’s and the Adams’ on May 25 and May 28, 2018 used threatening language against each other, leading to confrontations that descended into a brawl.

Atesha Burrows told the court that she went to visit her mother, who lives next door to the Adams family. She said that her mother asked her to open the shop, which she operates and upon doing so she made contact with Shyon Adams and an argument ensued.

The two allegedly became abusive, while using threatening language to one another causing relatives of each party intervene.

Burrows was fined $10,000 for abusive language and $10,000 for breaching the peace.

However, Crystal Burrows was released on $15,000 bail and fined $10,000. Shyon Adams, Tiffany Adams, Moses Adams and Terrence Forde were also granted $15,000 bail.

The matter is expected to continue of June 8.