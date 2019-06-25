Sentencing for teen who killed Perry Mars postponed to July 16

Eighteen-year-old Naomi Adams, called “Shortee”, who recently admitted to unlawfully killing overseas-based Professor Pariedeau Mars, also called “Perry”, in furtherance of a robbery, had her sentencing further postponed to July 16, 2019.

The teen, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Mark Conway on her first appearance, opted to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge which stated that on May 12, 2016 in the county of Demerara, she killed Mars, in the furtherance of a robbery.

Moreover, the trial judge, Justice Navindra Singh had postponed the teen’s sentencing to Monday to accommodate a probation report; however, the sentencing was further postponed to July 16, 2019.

Two other accomplices of Adams – Nikkisha Dover and Orin McCrae – are also expected to be sentenced after they too had opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Five teens were originally slapped with a murder charge; however, three of the accused have taken guilty pleas with the other two expected to stand trial.

According to Police reports, 75-year-old Mars, of Bissessar Avenue, Prashad Nagar, Greater Georgetown, was found bound and beaten in his home about 18:30h on the day in question by his wife. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations revealed that an accused, who was 17 years old at the time was known to the now dead man as she would visit his home from time to time; it was further revealed that the said accused confessed to conspiring with her boyfriend to rob the elderly man as he was home alone that particular day.