Security officer guarding pump at Success lands attacked, robbed of gun by armed men

A security guard who was stationed at the Success Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was this afternoon attacked and disarmed by two armed men on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred at around 16:00hrs whilst the security officer was guarding pump operations at the lands which belong to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

Reports are that the perpetrators, who were armed with cutlasses, approached the security guard and began to attack him. They also held their weapons to the man’s neck and threatened him.

The suspects then relieved him of his firearm and spare ammunition which he had in his pockets.

One of the perpetrators then fired at the pump located on the land before the duo made their escape.

The police was immediately contacted and gave chase to the suspects.

Unconfirmed reports are that whilst giving chase, police officers discharged a round in the direction of the suspects but one of the bullets hit a civilian.

GuySuCo has been mandated to start operations at the lands at Success, which are being occupied by squatters who are reluctant to relocate despite several pleadings issued by officials.

Recently, the lands have been flooded out but some of the squatters are still refusing to move.