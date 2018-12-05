Security Minister defends shutdown of beach parties in front of Marriott

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has defended a recent move by Government to bar the hosting of social events at the Marriott beach front.

Minister Ramjattan at the sidelines of a meeting at Marriott explained that this decision was taken because of the negative effect activities hosted on the beachfront have on businesses.

“The New Zealand cricket team and a couple of the cricket teams that came to the world cup, they said that they couldn’t sleep and I came around there and heard them, it is extraordinarily loud, they do not care one thing about other people’s rights and they injure them with the noise level that is so high and although I told them to get some decimal meters because the range is 100 as well, their range is about 300” Ramjattan explained.

Earlier this week, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson disclosed that the Government was forced to take this step after the Marriott Hotel filed a lawsuit for noise nuisance.

This gave effect to ban, which prohibits activities that could generate noise above permissible levels between Fort Groyne and Camp Street.

A move, which government says, is in keeping with the recent campaign to clamp down on operators and businesses that play loud music much to the annoyance of others around.

As such, organisers seeking approval for hosting events at the beachfront have been advised to use alternative venues.

This, however, has not gone down well with sections of society, especially the business community.

But according to the Public Security Minister, they cannot allow these activities to affect nearby businesses.

“Are you gonna attack a big hotel that has made a large investment like that, do you want me to give them the authority to come in front of your house to come and play that kind of loud music, just think about it, they must understand as responsible citizens, assuming that they were to make the application to Ramjattan to come in front of your house, do you want me to grant it because they want to make a living, I can’t“ Ramjattan stated.