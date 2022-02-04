Schoolgirl, 12, struck down on EBD pedestrian crossing

Twelve-year-old Seerani Puran of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was two Thursdays ago struck down by a minibus while attempting to use the pedestrian crossing in front of the Supply Primary School. She sustained a fractured leg and several bruises on her body.

According to the child’s family, the bus that struck her was being driven by a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

When contacted, the child’s mother, Kavita Bhagwandin, explained that she did not witness the accident, but was told by witnesses that, at about 08:00h, her daughter was attempting to cross the road using a nearby pedestrian crossing when she was struck down by the bus.

“I wasn’t there when I heard the news that she got knock down. I went and get a car to go to the school, and they tell me to go to Diamond (Diamond Diagnostic Centre). When I reach Diamond, I see they done strap she up and so, and already getting ready to transfer her to ‘Public’ (Georgetown Public Hospital),” the mother explained.

“When we reached ‘Public’, they had to work with her fast, because she had to do a head scan to make certain that nothing was wrong with she,” the mother stated.

The child remained in medical care at the Georgetown Public Hospital for one week.

According to the mother, the driver was arrested the same day of the accident, but was released on $60,000 bail.

She said the Police stated that they have to wait until the child is out of the hospital before dealing with the matter.

“Police told us that when the child come out of the hospital, then they going to take some sort of statement. They cannot do anything at the hospital, because she is underage. We have to go back to the station and let the Police them know the child come out, because the ‘Welfare’ told me when the child reach home, call them and they will come and visit her at home,” the mother added.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force has not released any information on the accident.