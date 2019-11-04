Rupununi teen found dead

A teenager who was celebrating his 18th birthday was Sunday morning found motionless in a pool of blood in the middle of the Aranaputa Pubic Road, North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Dead is Dallon Francis, a farmer of Rupertee Village, North Rupununi.

Reports are that the young lad along with his parents were on Saturday night imbibing alcohol at an entertainment bar at Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi.

At midnight, the bar was closed. However, the young man reportedly stayed behind.

Then, at around 02:00hrs Sunday morning, a resident of Lethem, Central Rupununi was reportedly driving along the Aranaputa Public Road when the body was discovered.

The teen had a wound on the left side of his head. He was pronounced dead. The body is at the Lethem Pubic Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.