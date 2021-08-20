Rosignol father of 3 beaten, stabbed to death

A 48-year-old father of three was on Thursday afternoon stabbed to death and the suspect remains at large.

Dead is Feroze Khan of Carriage Road, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB).

According to the police, the suspect had just exited a grocery store at Bennet Dam when he picked up a piece of wood and ran towards Khan, who was walking by.

The suspect then lashed Khan about his body with the wood, causing the father to fall onto the ground.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed to man; he then fled the scene.

The man’s body was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital by the police and an official pronouncement of death was given by a doctor on duty.

Family members are confused over Khan’s death, noting that he and the suspect never had any misunderstanding or old grievance.

Khan leaves to mourn his wife and three children aged 3, 5 and 6.