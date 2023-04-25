Rommel Desouza’s life revolves around the guitar

Since around 12 years of age, Rommel Desouza has been fixated on the strings and sounds of the guitar. Today, his love for the instrument has evolved through a musical journey that has been filled with joy, excitement, and memorable moments to one where he has established himself as a musician with a hunger to expand his musical horizons.

“At the age of 12, I started attending guitar lessons at a guy name Steve Persaud in Parade Street in Kingston,” Desouza explained. “I used to pay $20 per month,” he said of those early days on the instrument. “I started to help out with the teaching, so I didn’t have to pay,” he recalled.

That was when he officially began his guitar and musical journey. However, Desouza said that he comes from a family which has been involved in music for quite some time. A few of his father’s relatives were musicians and he noted at a very young age he became fascinated with music.

Desouza, who is the last of seven children, was born and raised at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop. He attended the West Demerara Secondary School during which time he was establishing himself musically. He said he spent the past 20 years performing live music and he has been a guitar technician during 10 of those years.

These days he has switched up his career to music production. He said that he loves country music and ballads, and a few years ago he started working on establishing a recording studio. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stymied his plans. The plans for the studio are back up and running again, he noted and Desouza plans to reopen the facility at his home at Tushcen on the East Bank of Essequibo very soon. “Tuschen is better for recording, it is quiet and it’s my own place,” he said.

While he loves the country music genre, Dezousa said his studio will produce a mixture of genres. He said he has not finalised the costs for persons who may wish to record their songs at his studio. However, he said he plans to try his utmost to keep the price at a minimum. “I will be doing my best to keep down the price as low as possible, might even be working out payment plans,” he added.

One of the main reasons behind the studio’s opening is to give people an opportunity to record at a very reasonable cost, the musician added. This is apart from his love for music.

Desouza recalled his music journey when he lived in French Guiana, a time when he played a variety of French songs. He spent three years working as a musician there; from 1992 until 1995 and he also recorded songs in French. This experience coupled with his business sense has led to him establishing a business.

If one is passing the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) bank branch at Vreed-en-hoop, one would be able to see Desouza’s guitar shop opposite the bank. The business has been there for the past five years, and he sells guitars and accompanying accessories at the location. Desouza said he also operates a photo studio at the location to bring in added income.

The father of three said one of his children is following in his footsteps. His son likes to play the drums and he expressed hope that his rich love for music will live on through his children as well as the people who encounter him through his recording venture.

