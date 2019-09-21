Roger Khan arrives in Guyana

Shaheed Roger Khan arrived in Guyana just before midnight on Friday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport from the USA, where he had served about eight years in jail on a drug trafficking charge.

He was later escorted by heavily armed police officers to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) – where he remains.

One of his lawyers, Glen Hanoman was at the Police Headquarters awaiting his arrival.

After some time had elapsed, Hanoman was allowed to enter the premises where he was expected to meet with Khan.

Khan was sentenced in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to arms trafficking, drug trafficking, conspiracy and witness tampering. He was nabbed in neighbouring Suriname back in June 2006 after fleeing Guyana.