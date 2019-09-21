Roger Khan detained at CID on murder allegations

Shaheed Roger Khan is being detained by police in Guyana on murder allegations.

This is according to his lawyer, Glen Hanoman who spoke to reporters moments ago outside the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Hanoman, who was at CID awaiting Khan’s arrival from the airport, was allowed to meet with his client some 20 minutes after he arrived at Police Headquarters.

The allegations were put to Khan in the absence of his lawyers, according to Hanoman.

Khan is expected to be kept in custody pending investigations.

According to the lawyer, Khan is happy to be back in Guyana.

Khan arrived in Guyana just before midnight Friday at the CJIA, from the USA where he spent some eight years in jail on a drug trafficking charge.