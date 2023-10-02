Road Closure Advisory for Demerara High Court Assizes

See full advisory from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force wishes to advise members of the public that the following roads will be closed temporarily to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 08:00 hrs to facilitate the opening of the Demerara High Court Assizes.

Traffic Chief Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh has assured that traffic ranks will be placed at these intersections and other strategic points to ensure adherence to the traffic diversion and smooth traffic flow.

** Regent Street & Avenue of Republic (No Entry South)

** Avenue of Republic & Charlotte Street (No Entry East)

** Avenue of Republic & Brickdam (No Entry East]

* Sendall & Croal Streets (No Entry West)

** Brickdam & Camp Street

** Brickdam & Smyth Street (No Entry West)

** Croal & Camp Streets

** Manget Place & Hadfield Street (no entry north)

** Infront High Court

** Regent & Camp Street

** Charlotte & Camp Street

** Camp & North Road

** Regent & King Streets

**King & Charlotte Streets [No Entry West)

** High & Hadfield Street

** Smyth & Hadfield Street

** Camp & South Road

** Camp & Church

** Church & Avenue of the Republic

** Stabroek Market Area

** 44 Bus Park

** Cornhill, Croal & Ferry Stelling Area

The Guyana Police Force wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary road closure.

