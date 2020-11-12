Restaurant Week kicks-off on Nov 20 under strict Covid-19 guidelines

Despite the setbacks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the famed Guyana Restaurant Week (GRW) initiative will be rolled out this year.

However, there will be strict guidelines to limit the risk and spread of the virus.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Mitra Ramkumar, explained that all participating restaurants will be following the guidelines of the World Health Organisation and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

This means that tables will be spaced at a physical distance of about 2 meters.

Additionally, members of staff are required to supervise physical distancing at waiting-areas and queues.

“You will find on the Guyana Restaurant Week page an entire section that is dedicated to Covid-19 protocol, and it covers everything in terms of sanitisation…”, Ramkumar explained.

In addition to outdoor dining – which is permitted under the current Covid-19 emergency measures – restaurants will be offering delivery services and curbside pick-up services.

Meanwhile, the THAG President lamented that there has been a decrease in the number of participants this year compared to the previous year.

The full list of participating restaurants and more information can be found on the Guyana Restaurant Week’s website.

Guyana Restaurant Week will begin on November 20.