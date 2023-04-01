Guyana Harpy Eagles pulled off greatest comeback to clinch West Indies Championship

By Brandon Corlette

Leon Johnson and his spirited team, Guyana Harpy Eagles pulled off a miracle win to clinch the West Indies championship.

Playing in the final round of the West Indies Championship at Providence, Guyana took the last nine wickets for 44 runs to stun Leeward Islands, with a 17-run win.

Kevin Sinlciar continued to grow from strength to strength as he claimed a career-best 6-33 in 16.5 overs to bowl out Leeward Islands for 125 in 45.5 overs. The Hurricanes resumed the final day on 81-1, requiring another 63 runs to win.

Johnson led his men, for the final time, and they came out with high energy in the morning session as Sinclair opened the floodgates with the wicket of Keacy Carty.

The man from St Marteen, Carty made 21, and he had added a 50-run partnership for the second wicket with Kieran Powell. Hurricanes landslide began as Devon Thomas fell two balls after Carty to Sinclair for a duck.

Former Test player and captain of the Hurricanes, Jahmar Hamilton also fell for a duck, this time to Permaul. The Berbician got one to turn and bounce and hit the top of the off-stump.

The green stand which had the families of cricketers and friends erupted, as did the drummers who were present.

Wickets fell like dominoes from both ends.

Antony Adams also got into the act, and the final nail in coffin came when Kieran Powell fell at 115-6 in 40.1 overs. Powell top-scored with 61 from 105, but he fell to Permaul.

The electric atmosphere at Providence grew stronger with the home side’s performance to claim victory. President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissoondyal Singh was also present to witness the championship win.

Sinclair ended with 6-33 from 16.5 top overs. His career-best figures had three maidens, including the final wicket of the morning.

That was the moment which saw the Guyanese players jumping with excitement, and Johnson, who has now retired, was in tears of joy as he had a dream sendoff, winning his sixth championship in eight seasons.

Permaul had 3-44 in 15 overs as Guyana completed the memorable win.

The GCB also honoured Johnson for his efforts as a National player, while Cricket West Indies also thanked Johnson for his services.

