Region 2 man is latest COVID fatality; 34 new cases

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died, according to the Ministry of Health today.

This latest fatality is a 57-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), who died on Saturday. His vaccination status at the time of his was unknown.

The total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana is now 1,194.

Meanwhile, some 34 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,255.

However, only 1,940 of these are currently active cases including 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 12 other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 59,121 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.