Region 1 managing 69% of all active COVID-19 cases in Guyana

With over 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Region One (Barima-Waini), that district is now managing 69% of all the active cases in Guyana.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle during today’s update on the COVID-19 situation in Guyana.

Reports indicate that some 93 persons have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Region One; 82 from Moruca and 11 from Mabaruma.

To date, Guyana has recorded 286 positive cases. There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths and 125 recoveries. In institutional isolation, there are 145 active cases, 19 persons in institutional quarantine, and six persons in the COVID-19 ICU.

The DCMO noted that 46% of all positive cases have recovered thus far whereas 6% have died.