Reg. 10 Councillor found dead in home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Councillor on the Regional Democratic Council of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), Gordon Callender, who was found dead in his home at Linden.

Callender, also known as “Bad Heart”, was a longstanding member of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Callender was also the Chairman of the Regional Health Committee. Callender had supported the Ministry of Health’s call for persons to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.