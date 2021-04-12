Ramadan fasting begins April 14 – CIOG

Statement from the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) wishes to inform the Muslim Community that the Crescent for Ramadan has NOT been sighted locally or regionally, therefore fasting begins on Wednesday 14th April, 2021.

Taraweeh prayers will commence on the evening of Tuesday 13th April, 2021.

Oh Allah, safeguard us for Ramadan and safeguard Ramadan for us and accept it from us. Oh Allah, heal the world and grant us the opportunity to observe Ramadan.

Wasalaam,

Shaykh Moeenul Hack

Director of Dawah and Education CIOG