Race car driver shot during robbery after Buju concert  

Moments after leaving the Buju Banton Concert at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Sunday morning, race car driver Kristian Jeffrey was shot to the right ear during a robbery in the vicinity of Agricola, Greater Georgetown.

The young man along with a friend were reportedly attacked and relieved of their personal belongings such as wallet, jewellery, mobile phone and other valuables by armed men.

“A friend and I went to the Buju Banton Carnival concert on Saturday night at the National Stadium, Providence. After the show, we called a taxi to pick us up from the Stadium, but owing to the heavy traffic, the taxi took a while. We then decided to walk to meet the car. In the vicinity of Agricola, we were accosted by individuals with guns, who proceeded to rob us of our possessions,” Jeffrey stated in a release to the media.

It is not clear if the young racer and his friend put up a resistance but according to information received, one of the bandits discharged a round at him thus hitting his right ear. He was immediately taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital where he was treated and subsequently discharged.

“I would like to thank the doctors who treated me immediately, and family, friends and well-wishers for their support during this time,” the statement issued by Jeffrey added.

The police have since confirmed that a report was lodged and an investigation was launched into the robbery. In the past, a number of persons have been robbed in the Agricola Area area by gunmen.