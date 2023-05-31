Quick action by firefighters saves Sheriff Street restaurant – GFS

The Guyana Fire Service says that quick action by firefighters saved the Dolce Bar & Bistro on Tuesday after an electrical fryer was left plugged in and burst into flames in the kitchen.
According to the GFS, a report was received around 17:29h of a fire at the restaurant, which is located at Lot 63 A, Sheriff, and Second Streets, Georgetown.
At the scene, firefighters sprung into action and, using 23 liters of foam from water tender #115, quickly extinguished the fire thus minimising damage to the establishment.
Initial investigations revealed that the fire started after a deep fryer was left plugged in unattended for a prolonged period of time, it subsequently overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials.
As a result of the blaze, a deep fryer, an extractor fan, a quantity of electrical wires, and a section of PVC ceiling were damaged.