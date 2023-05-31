Quick action by firefighters saves Sheriff Street restaurant – GFS

The Guyana Fire Service says that quick action by firefighters saved the Dolce Bar & Bistro on Tuesday after an electrical fryer was left plugged in and burst into flames in the kitchen. According to the GFS, a report was received around 17:29h of a fire at the restaurant, which is located at Lot 63 A, Sheriff, and Second Streets, Georgetown.

Water tenders, water carriers, and an ambulance from the Campbellville, Alberttown, and Central fire stations were immediately dispatched.

At the scene, firefighters sprung into action and, using 23 liters of foam from water tender #115, quickly extinguished the fire thus minimising damage to the establishment. Initial investigations revealed that the fire started after a deep fryer was left plugged in unattended for a prolonged period of time, it subsequently overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials. As a result of the blaze, a deep fryer, an extractor fan, a quantity of electrical wires, and a section of PVC ceiling were damaged.

The restaurant is housed in a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Leonard Shimm and occupied by Shawn Major, who operates as a restaurant and bar that opened in 2022.

