Public Security Minister hosts meeting at Berbice house where high-powered illegal weapons, ammunition found

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has raised eyebrows in Berbice, Region Six after he hosted a meeting at the bottom of a house where a quantity of high-powered illegal weapons and ammunition were found.

The issue came to the fore after residents of Corentyne, Bebice questioned the circumstances under which the person who was charged for the illegal guns and ammunition was granted bail.

During a community meeting on Friday last, residents questioned senior Police Officers about the issue and were told that the Police did their part, but it was the court which granted the man his pre-trial liberty.

On December 17, 2018, Police raided the house at Port Mourant and unearthed two rifles and a quantity of ammunition.

According to a Police press release, acting on information received, a search was conducted on the premises of a 51-year-old mechanic which uncovered two rifles – one with a microscopic lens along with 284 rounds of ammunition, nine empty casings, three magazines, and a firearm casing.

One Michael Bascom was later charged for the offense and was released on bail pending his trial.

On January 27, 2019, Public Security Minister Ramjattan held a public meeting at the said Port Mourant resident’s house where the high-powered weapons and ammunition were found.

Efforts by this online publication to contact security officials and Minister Ramjattan himself to comment on the matter proved futile.