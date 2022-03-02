Public invited to make submissions on Narcotics Bill

The general public has been invited to offer their comments on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Bill 2020 – Bill No. 2 of 2021, which is currently before a Special Select Committee for the consideration of custodial sentences.

In a statement issued on the Parliament Office’s website, the Committee said that it is inviting the public, both as individuals and organisations, to render their views on the issue of punishments or sentences offered for the possession and use of narcotics captured under the Act.

The amendment, which seeks to offer alternative means of addressing the use of small amounts of cannabis, provides for mandatory counselling or a period of community service.

As it stands, someone in possession of fewer than 16 grams of cannabis can be charged with trafficking, which holds a prison sentence between 3 to 5 years, and a fine of no less than $30,000.

The amendment bill increases the quantity of cannabis that would automatically attract a trafficking charge from 15 grams to more than 30 grams.

Once passed, the amendment will make the possession of 15 grams or less an offence of simple possession.

“…a person who has been convicted [for simple possession] …[must] undergo mandatory counselling by a certified counsellor specified by the court,” the amendment bill reads.

The proposal also removes the fine and jail time attached to smoking, inhaling, sniffing or otherwise using cannabis or even being found in a place used for that purpose.

This proposed amendment is in line with the PPP/C administration’s aim to continue its work in ensuring the reformation of the criminal justice system.

The committee is asking for the public to forward written submissions of their views on the Bill no later than March 12, 2022.

Just recently, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, successfully passed another bill under the same act. This dealt specifically with the interpretation of “controlled substances” and was amended to empower the state’s control over the possession of new and emerging psychotropic drugs, typically referred to as “designer drugs”.

These include methamphetamine, non-medical use of ketamine, fentanyl, ‘ecstasy’ and crystalline MDMA.