Probe launched into missing $300M at GPF

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Been said that there appears to be a revolving door with the finances at the Guyana Police Force (GPF), where an investigation has been launched into missing funds to the tune of $300 million.

“An investigation is underway with respect to the Police Finance Department. There seems to be a revolving door between Police finances and the Police Welfare Fund. For the last year, or part of the last year, an amount of $300 million is missing,” Benn said on Friday during his contribution to the ongoing Debates on the 2021 National Budget.

The Home Affairs Minister noted that a forensic audit of the Force’s Finance Department is being conducted.

Back in November, a forensic audit into the Police Force had unearthed over $100 million being misappropriated and 100 handguns missing.

Several senior ranks of the force were questioned in relation to the missing weapons and the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has already obtained the files and hard drives.

Among the guns missing are those that were lodged by private citizens for safekeeping as well as those seized from criminals or in criminal activities that are evidence in court cases.

The audit had noted that the weapons started to go missing in 2018.