Prison escapee recaptured

Kapildeo Gangadin, 24, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison yesterday, has been recaptured.

This was announced by spokesperson of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), Rajiv Bisnauth. No other details were provided.

Gangadin made his escape from the prison, one week after he was remanded for two separate murders.

The GPS had said Gangadin was housed in the quarantine section of the prison, and based on preliminary investigations, he escaped after tampering with the housing unit.

Officials stated that from there he ventured to the back of the prison, where he used a cloth-pole to scale the fence and proceed into the farms, from where he scaled another fence and made good his escape.

“He proceeded into the farms, where he scaled the gate and made good his escape into the dumpsite,” the GPS statement explained.

Gangadin had reportedly confessed to the murder of 20-year-old Chris Persaud of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and was subsequently remanded to prison. Persaud had owned an electronics store which was located at his home.

Gangadin was also charged with the 2020 murder of fisherman Mukesh Mangra.

Gangadin, of Annandale, ECD, was not required to plead to the two counts of murder which were read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

On October 15, Persaud was in his store when the bandit approached, robbed him of his gold chain, and stabbed him to the neck. Gangadin was reportedly later arrested and found to be in possession of the gold chain.

It was also alleged that on January 18, 2020, at Coldingen, ECD, Gangadin murdered Mukesh Mangra, known as “Paul”, during the furtherance of a robbery.

The matters involving Gangadin were adjourned until January 17, 2022.