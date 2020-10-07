President meets with GDF Engineering Corps to discuss their role in national development

President Dr Irfaan Ali today met with members of the Guyana Defence Force Engineering Corps, at State House, to discuss their role in national development, through the implementation of infrastructure projects within communities across the country.

The Head of State was joined by several Government Ministers including the Minister of Local Government, the Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr; and Advisor on National Security to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia.

During the engagement, President Ali pointed to the critical role the GDF will play in the country’s infrastructure transformation.