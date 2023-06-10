President Ali announces removal of taxes on cell phones; local telecom providers laud move

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday evening announced the removal of all taxes and duties on mobile phones – a move which has been welcomed by local telecommunication providers in Guyana.

The Head of State made this revelation during a public meeting at New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). He was at the time speaking about efforts by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government to enhance the local telecommunications sector and broaden technology use in the country as well as bridge the digital divide in the country.

According to the President, the removal of taxes and duties on cell phones will take effect from Monday, June 12, 2023.

“We are now going to remove all the taxes on phones in the country so that you can buy it tax-free,” President Ali announced.

This move was welcomed by local telecommunications providers – GTT, Digicel and ENet.

In a joint statement today (Saturday, June 10, 2023), the three companies said they are pleased to support Government’s announcement to eliminate taxes on cell phones.

“This is a significant step towards improving information access and bridging the digital

divide in Guyana. This announcement will transform the communications sector by enabling greater access to pursue educational opportunities, conduct business, and foster personal growth. As our society becomes increasingly connected, it is essential to remove barriers that hinder access to vital technological resources,” they noted.

By exempting taxes on cell phones, the local telecommunication providers said President Ali has taken a progressive stride towards bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusivity in all of Guyana.

“This initiative will undoubtedly result in a multitude of positive outcomes for the people of Guyana, including improved educational prospects, expanded economic opportunities, and enhanced communication networks across the nation, especially our rural and hinterland communities.”

“As telecommunications providers in Guyana, we continue to work assiduously with the government and other stakeholders to facilitate the seamless implementation of this tax exemption. Customers can look forward, in the near future, to revised prices reflecting the removal of taxes on all cellular devices. These changes will be communicated to the public in tandem with the government’s lifting of taxes on such products. GTT, Digicel, and ENet look forward to continued efforts to promote digital equity, as we build a platform

to deliver the best services and solutions for Guyana,” the joint missive detailed.

