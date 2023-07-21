Pres Ali urges contractors to maintain timelines as work progresses on major roads along ECD corridor

As road work continues in Ogle, Good Hope and Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, President Dr. Irfaan Ali noted some delays in their progression and stressed the need for contractors to increase their work shifts and make use of the optimal weather to return on schedule.

President Ali made these remarks on Friday during a site inspection of the road work projects along East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The US $106.3 million road link between Ogle and Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is slated for completion by October 2024. It is being carried out by an Indian company, Ashoka Build Con.

Though, while progress was intended to be at the 14 per cent mark, the contractors on Friday told the President that they’ve completed 7.2 per cent of their initial work thus far.

As they have increased their shifts and sand dumping capacities, the contractors and engineers assured President Ali of their return to schedule.

Within this road project, the team has to construct some 29 culverts, ten minor bridges and one major 75km bridge.

Currently, the team is completing soil improvement activities by installing Prefabricated Vertical Drains (PVD) and work is continuing to finish two culverts, while four have already been completed.

President Ali assured contractors of engaging with relevant stakeholders to complete utility shifting within three weeks. The President also inspected road works at Good Hope and Mahaica on Friday.

The overall US $192 million road construction project is being done by China Railway First Group and is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

In addition to the construction of some 40 bridges and 27 culverts, a major bridge will be built across the Hope Canal. He encouraged contractors to make use of the weather in order to improve their progress.

He also advised them to increase their communication with community members.

