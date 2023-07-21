Mahaica man busted with $1.3M in cocaine

Fifty-two-year-old Suresh Persaud of Belmont Squatting Area, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Thursday arrested following the discovery of a quantity of cocaine at his premises.

Based on the information received, agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) conducted an operation in the area during which a search was conducted on Persaud’s premises.

However, during the operation, several parcels containing a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine were found in his possession.

He was taken to CANU Headquarters where the narcotic tested positive for cocaine and upon weighing amounted to 1.216 kg (about 2.7 lbs.) with a street value of about $1.3 million.

He remains in custody pending charges.

