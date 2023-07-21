Berbice residents to soon acquire Agreement of Sale, titles for low-income homes

Several persons who were allocated two-bedroom, low-income housing units at the Ordnance Fortlands Housing Scheme in Region Six have started the process of signing up for their Agreement of Sale and Certificate of Title.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves led the process at the Regional Housing Office in the RDC Compound, New Amsterdam.

The CEO stated that the activity is aimed at ensuring allottees have a seamless transition and are able to move into their new homes, especially as the allottees have initiated the necessary steps to secure bank loans for purchasing their homes.

He further stated that the expectation is for these individuals to commence occupation of their homes within the next month, once all goes well.

Some 100 homes are under construction at Ordnance Fortlands. The new housing development has all the essential infrastructure in place including roads, drainage systems, bridges as well as water and electricity services.

The agency will also be processing Agreements of Sale for persons allocated lands, as part of the exercise.

