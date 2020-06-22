Pregnant teen dies hours after allegedly assaulted by boyfriend

A 19-year old pregnant girl, who was allegedly beaten by her boyfriend on Wednesday in the Upper Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), died several hours later.

Dead is Rehana Rahaman, of Karawab village, Pomeroon.

Reports are that on Wednesday, the young woman, who was in her first trimester, visited her boyfriend. It is alleged that the couple had an argument and she was severely beaten by her partner.

Inews was told that the teen’s grandmother went in search of her after her calls were met with no answer from the teen. The woman eventually found the teen in an unconsciousness state, haemorrhaging.

Inews understands that the teen’s relatives subsequently contacted her boyfriend’s family and were told that Rahaman fell while she was there.

However, the teen’s grandmother confirmed that the couple had an argument – about her pregnancy -which turned violent.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

When contacted, Divisional Commander Crystal Robinson said that she is awaiting the post-mortem examination to determine the way forward.

The teen’s body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary.