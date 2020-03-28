PPP’s applicant in elections case commits suicide

Reaz Holladar, the man who had obtained an injunction blocking the declaration of a winner of the March 2 polls, has committed suicide.

Holladar, 26, reportedly took his life this morning at his Prashad Nagar, Georgetown house.

Hollader was the driver of former Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

Nandlall, through Holladar, had obtained an injunction barring the Guyana Elections Commission from declaring an overall winner following the declaration of unverified results from Region Four’s Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo.

Nandlall, in a social media post, expressed “It is with with profound sadness that I confirmed that Reaaz Holladar, my driver for several years, died this morning at or about 4:00 am. From all indications, he committed suicide. He was a loyal and dedicated employee. He has left to mourn a wife and two sons. With his family, I mourn his loss.”