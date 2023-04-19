Porter killed in Potaro Road accident

A 45-year-old man is now dead after the truck in which he was travelling, toppled downhill along the Potaro Road on Monday afternoon.

Dead is Kurt Ferreira, a porter of Swan, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The driver of the truck, 50-year-old Bramroop Raganauth, of South East Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, suffered injuries about his body.

Police said the lorry was proceeding at a fast rate of speed and whilst descending a hill, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to topple.

The two men were picked up in conscious conditions and taken to a hospital where the driver was admitted a patient but the porter pronounced dead on arrival.

