Police Officers conclude training on critical thinking, ethical conduct & other areas

The Guyana Police Force concludes the first cohort of the Junior Officers’ Course 1/2024 on Wednesday April 24, 2024.

The closing ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annex, where the graduates were presented with their certificate of completion and special awards.

To start the graduation ceremony, a Muslim prayer was done by Leiutenant Romain Barnes (GDF) followed by a Christian prayer by Cadet Officer Javan Kerr (Fire Service) and a Hindu prayer by Assistant Superintendent Purushatam Persaud (GPF).

Over the last three months, officers went through a structured curriculum encompassing theoretical instruction, practical exercises, and interactive classroom sessions. They also engaged in an intensive and comprehensive programme designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective roles.

Among the esteemed participants were representatives from the Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Prison Service, alongside counterparts from CARICOM member states such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and St. Lucia. Additionally, it included individuals from the Guyana Revenue Authority, Customs Anti Narcotics Unit, Environmental Protection Agency, City Constabulary, and the Geology and Mines Commission.

The training aimed to offer hands-on skills in leadership abilities, effective communication, critical thinking, ethical conduct, knowledge of organisational policies, and team management skills, among other pertinent subject areas.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Mr. Calvin Brutus gave the Charge and Brief Remarks, respectively with featured address by Mr. Robeson Benn, MP, Minister of Home Affairs.

Assistant Superintendent Delon Fraser emerged as the valedictorian, also copping ‘Best Academic Paper award’, while Woman Cadet Officer Oseana Alleyne took the first runner-up spot. The second and third runners-up were awarded to Superintendent Jaspher Carty (St Kittsand Nevis Police) and Assistant Superintendent (On Probation) Gladwin Hanover, respectively.

Additionally, Woman Assistant Superintendent Alverna Hinds-Angus of the City Constabulary gained the ‘ Most Persistent student’ Award and Assistant Superintendent Troy Benn ‘Best Police Knowledge’

To close the ceremony, Superintendent Jasper Carty delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude on behalf of all participants, Superintendent Carty extended sincere appreciation to the administration of the Guyana Police Force, instructors, and supporting staff for their dedication and commitment throughout the course. He acknowledged the invaluable lessons learned, emphasising the importance of continuous learning and professional development in law enforcement.

Thanking his fellow participants for their camaraderie and teamwork, highlighting the collaborative spirit that enriched their learning experience.

