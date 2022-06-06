Police issue wanted bulletin for suspect linked to high-powered guns

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulleting for a man who is suspected to be behind the recent discovery of a number of high-powered guns.

Wanted is 27-year-old Navindra Ramsammy also called “Criminal and Bandit” of First Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River. Police state that the man is wanted for questioning in relation to the possession of firearms and ammunition and break and enter and larceny.

Police suspect that Ramsammy is linked to the discovery of a high-powered Rock River 5.56mm rifle with 27 rounds at Blackwater Backdam on May 31.

Whilst police were investigating this case, they received information about the whereabouts of the suspect.

As such, ranks went to a mining camp where they unearthed more high-powered guns.

The camp owner was questioned and revealed that the suspect was at the location the previous night but had already fled the scene by the time the police arrived. The camp owner admitted that the suspect had four firearms in a bag which he buried at three different spots.

The camp owner identified the areas to the police ranks who dug up the earth to uncover a Rock River 5.56mm rifle, a Benelli ARMI rifle, a 13-gauge magnum shotgun, an FN rifle, and 37 .223 rounds of ammunition.

The police are asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrests of Ramsammy to contact them on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 680-6969, 455-2222, 455-3299, or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.