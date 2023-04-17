Police investigating Nomination Day “incident” in West Berbice

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police investigating Nomination Day ‘incident’ at Number 8 Village, WCB

Nomination Day activities in communities throughout Guyana today have been generally peaceful and incident free.

The Guyana Police Force is however investigating an incident involving members of two political parties that occurred during the Nomination Day process at GECOM’s Returning Officer’s office at the Number 8 Village, West Coast Berbice.

During the incident at the Region Five Returning Officer’s office, it is alleged that members of a political party became disruptive and attempted to prevent the members of the other political party involved from entering the premises to submit their nomination list.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to state that the matter is under investigation and persons found to be in breach of elections offences will be prosecuted.

