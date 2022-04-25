Police Constable gets $10,000 bail for stealing from businessman

Police Constable 23131 Hill was today charged with the offence of Simple Larceny, Contrary to Section 66 (c) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act Chapter 8:02 committed on Ravindra Singh, a 27-year-old businessman of Hubu Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to brief details released from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred on April 14, 2022 at Singh’s business place at Tuschen, EBE.

Constable Hill appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Magistrate Miss Zameena Seepaul-Ali where he pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

He was granted $10,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to June 3, 2022.

No other details concerning the crime committed including the value or items stolen were released by the GPF.