PAC recommends that former Govt Engineer be criminally investigated

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended that former government engineer Danny Ramdular be criminally investigated after he allegedly perjured himself before the Committee at its statutory meeting today.

Ramdular, who exited the employ of the Ministry of Home Affairs [formerly Public Security] in June of 2021, was questioned by the PAC regarding various findings by the Auditor General in his 2017 and 2018 Reports.

His answers failed to satisfy the PAC. In fact, his responses were not supported by what the Auditor General found.

Despite being warned by PAC Chairman Jermaine Figueira that misleading the PAC is a breach of the Legislative Bodies (Evidence) Act, Chapter 1:08, the former engineer maintained that he stands by what he said.

In an unprecedented move, both PAC members Juan Edghill and Ganesh Mahipaul, recommended that Finance Secretary Sukrishnalall Pasha refer the matter to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for a criminal investigation.

Ramdular was also asked to recuse himself from further proceedings.