Police brothers being probed over alleged beating, burning of teen with hot water

Two constables of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been taken into custody for allegedly beating and burning a 17-year-old boy on Monday.

Police Commissioner, Leslie James called an emergency press conference on Tuesday, where details of the matter were brought to light.

Based on reports, the incident occurred at about 11:30h. The teen was picked up in a private motorcar and taken to a residence at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara. The house is occupied by the duo – who are said to be brothers and also son of a senior police officer.

On December 12, the said house was broken into, to which the teen was allegedly listed as one of the perpetrators.

“Two members of the Guyana Police Force allegedly caused some injuries to a 17-year-old male…He was picked up by these two ranks who were allegedly with other persons and taken to a dwelling in the Parfaite Harmonie area. I think the dwelling is their residence. The background to that is that their dwelling was broken into sometime prior and it was felt that the young man was a suspect,” James shared.

Upon reaching the house, the two ranks – one of whom is stationed at the Tactical Services Unit and the other, at the Wales Police Station – proceeded to inflict injuries and then pouring a hot liquid on the teenager. This substance is believed to be hot water.

The Top Cop said these allegations were made via a report by the young man’s relatives, and an investigation was later launched to determine what transpired. Since then, both constables were taken into custody and the teen is said to be nursing his injuries at home.

“The investigation is being led by a very senior police officer…According to the divisional commander who reported to me, the young man reported to his sister who then took the information to her mother and they all went to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where a report was made,” he informed.

Just two days ago, it was announced that a police officer was caught on video using his handcuffs to beat a man while trying to arrest him at the Meadow Bank Wharf, Georgetown, earlier this month, was relieved of his duties which involve dealing with the public.

Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas told INews on Sunday that investigations into the matter were currently ongoing and being spearheaded by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).