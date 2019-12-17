Mother of murdered police athletic coach says ‘somebody wanted him dead’

The most immense hurt any mother can experience, is that of losing a child; and moreso when it is in such a cruel manner. Such can be used to describe the emotions of Jennifer Benn, the mother of 28-year-old Seon Anthony Burry also called “Cenestro”, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds to the neck and throat early Tuesday morning.

Burry’s lifeless body was found at Durban Park, at about 5:45h after leaving his lot 194 Section A, Field 7, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown home to train athletes. He was a Rural Constable (RC) and athletic coach attached to the Guyana Police Force Sports Club.

Benn who was able to view the injuries on her son’s body, told INews that it is her belief that someone wanted her son dead, and speaking from the wounds seen, there were more than one person involved.

“That is murder, somebody wanted him out. All the injuries that he got, wah I see on his hand was he defending himself trying to block, and it had to be more than one person. No one person couldn’t take him down so,” she stated.

The grieving mother added that it is somewhat normal for Burry not to return home after training sessions, but according to her, he was no trouble-maker.

Burry’s mother is pleading for justice as she called on the police to act swiftly.

Burry who was enlisted as a RC in the force on July 17, 2015 leaves to mourn his mother, a child, and other siblings.

His body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination as police investigations are ongoing.