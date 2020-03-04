PNCR executive gets bail for causing death of national cyclist

Executive Member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier today and was slapped with charges of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Best was not required to plea to the charge which stated that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motorcar PRR 8182 in a dangerous manner to the public resulting in the death of National cyclist Jude Bentley.

Magistrate Faith McGusty who heard the matter, granted Best his pre-trial liberty of bail in the sum of $500,000 after successful applications were presented by Defence attorney’s Nigel Hughes and James Bond.

Furthermore, Best was escorted to the courtroom of Magistrate Clive Nurse to answer to the charge which alleged that he on the aforementioned date, drove under the influence of alcohol.

Nevertheless, he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on self-bail.

Best will make is next court appearance on March 17, and will be required to report to the Police Force’s Traffic Headquarters on specified dates.

Forty-one-year-old Bentley was killed after he was struck down by Best in an early morning accident on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy.

Best, after the accident complained of feeling unwell and was subsequently admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was later released on $100,000 station bail.

On February 18, family and friends of the late Bentley picketed the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, calling for charges to be initiated against Best.