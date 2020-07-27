PM Arthur was a “selfless, inspiring, fair and exceptional leader” – Ali

The following is a message from Dr Irfaan Ali (PPP/C Presidential Candidate) on the passing of former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur.

It is with a great sense of sadness, I learnt of the passing of a true Caricom man. Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur to his last breath represented and stood up for justice, freedom, democracy and fairness in a member state of Caricom, Guyana.

He will be remembered as a selfless, inspiring, fair and exceptional leader who definitely was a proud representative of Barbados.

He has left his mark, a great legacy for all leaders to follow. To his family, the Government and people of Barbados, we join you in mourning this great loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We thank you for sharing this great son of Barbados with us, the people of Guyana. May his soul Rest In Peace.