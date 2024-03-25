Phagwah Messages 2024

Celebrate Phagwah in Unity and Respect – GHDS

As the world celebrates the festival of Spring and colors, Phagwah, I extend greetings to all of Guyana. The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha reminds all of the powerful and unifying messages enshrined in this ancient and lovely festival on the Hindu calendar which resonate with all people; the triumph of good over evil and removal of all negativities and vices, the promotion equality and brotherhood, love and unity and a reminder to strengthen one’s connection with Bhagwan.

The word “Phagwah” is derived from the Hindu month, Phalgun. Its synonym Holi comes from the Sanskrit word “hola’ meaning grains, reminding us of the festival’s linkage to agriculture and a bountiful harvest. It also heralds the advent of Spring and the Hindu New Year.

Phagwah or Holi is the festival that reminds us emphatically of the love we should share with all. Smearing colors representing the blooms of Spring on each other effectively erases differences and epitomizes the message that the world is one family. The very act of smearing each other with these vibrant colours effectually removes barriers and differences and sends visible signs that hatred, animosity and discord must never win over love and unity.

Phagwah is embraced by Guyanese and is a unifying and inclusive festival and over the years, in our beautiful land of Guyana, people of all walks of life, ethnicity and faith have engaged in playing Phagwah, and the world has admired our togetherness. Let that spirit always prevail in our country to forge national fraternity cutting across every divide to remind us that our destinies are intertwined and that our common goal is the good of our country.

Spiritually, Phagwah advocates implicit faith in God and urges the aspirant to embody divine and positive qualities which will bring them closer to God. The festival also espouses optimism and a strong sense of confidence in Bhagwan Krishna to alleviate all adversity in our lives.

I urge the Hindu community to attend their mandirs for satsangh and the burning of Holika, and to have deep and unflinching faith in Bhagwan as Prince Prahalad did. Holika Dahan epitomizes the triumph of good over evil within and without. It reminds us all to stand strong against adharma (unrighteousness) and embrace the power of prayers. As Prahalad did, let us always fight against injustice and unrighteousness so that all people can prosper in love, peace and unity. Every mandir must ensure that their Holika Dahan satsangh reverberates with prayers and chants and that upon the burning of Holika that the melodies of spring reverberate in the air. Chowtaal, ulaara, jati and dhamar will remind us of the advent of spring.

You are invited to join the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha at the Shri Krishna Mandir, Campbelville for Holika Dahan satsangh 6:00 pm and burning of Holika at 7:30pm today at the Camptown Ground.

On Phagwah Day, attend your various mandirs for special Phagwah or Holi Satsangh, pray, sing and color each other affectionately with abrackand abeer spreading love and hope.

Join the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha on Phagwah morning at the Rama Krishna Dharmic Mandir, Barr Street, Kitty for special Holi Satsangh.

Conclude Holi celebrations with Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha across the country with our Praants in Berbice, Essequibo and Demerara and with us centrally for Holi Utsav at the Everest Ground from 4:00pm. Enjoy performances by artistes from India, Guyana and Surinam. Strictly no alcohol is allowed.

Shubh Holi from Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha

Phagwah has truly transcended religious boundaries – PPP

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend Phagwah greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Hindu community.

Phagwah is a festival that has truly become national, having transcended religious boundaries through the participation of a wide cross-section of Guyanese throughout the country.

The kaleidoscope of colours that exemplify the celebrations, heralds the dawn of spring, reminding not only of nature’s beauty but the vibrancy of our rich diversity.

The fun and frolic that have come to be associated with it remain a catalyst for forging harmony among all of our people.

As Guyanese celebrate the PPP urges that we be inspired by the significance of Phagwah, through its pertinent messages. The courage, determination, and sacrifice of young Prahalad and the triumph of Lord Vishnu, which speaks to the triumph of good over evil is even relevant on reflection of how our country and people navigated and overcame various challenges.

Let us be motivated by what this colourful festival signifies and be inspired in hope that, through resoluteness in the face of adversity and despondency, the messages of Phagwah speak to truth inevitably prevailing.

As Guyanese mark the occasion, our Party once again extends best wishes and urges caution, tolerance, and respect in the celebrations.

Phagwah/Holi is sacred, its sanctity should be respected – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission extends (ERC) warm greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters as the vibrant colours of Phagwah/Holi fill the air and joyous celebrations unfold across our nation.

Phagwah, also known as Holi, is an auspicious occasion that holds profound significance which the Commission urges all to internalize. It is a time of renewal, joy, and the triumph of good over evil, as the story of young Prahlad illustrates in the Hindu scriptures.

This festival of colours, which also marks the arrival of spring, is a fixture that exemplifies national celebration among all Guyanese. This has led to the commendable growth of tolerance and acceptance, with increased participation in our multi-ethnic society.

As we come together to celebrate in the spirit of unity and harmony, let us also be mindful of our actions and how they affect these religious observances. Phagwah/Holi, as with other religious holidays, is sacred and the sanctity of it should be respected.

The ERC reminds that Phagwah/Holi exhibits one element in the vibrant mix of our rich diversity which defines who we are as a people. It represents an achievement stemming from a combination of efforts as we endeavour to be One People, under One Nation, Celebrating One Destiny.

May this festival inspire us to deepen our bonds of understanding and respect, fostering a society where every individual and their beliefs are valued and accepted.

As we exchange sweets, colours, and greetings with our loved ones, let us also reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and harmonious nation for future generations.

Shub Holi to all from the ERC.

Festival of Colours symbolises freedom from all kinds of restrictions, limitations – GAWU

On the auspicious occasion of Phagwah or Holi, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) sends its warmest wishes to all Guyanese, particularly our brothers and sisters in the Hindu community. The Festival of Colours symbolises freedom from all kinds of restrictions and limitations. It is associated with the arrival of spring as nature displays its splendour, and life flourishes in every form. This season provides ample opportunities for self-reflection, and every individual should strive to attain liberation in all aspects of life.

Phagwah is known for its vibrant colours, which symbolise the beauty of diversity and the message of integration and cohesion. The changing seasons during the festival also carry an important message about the dynamics of change. Additionally, the festival carries an enduring message of good triumphing over evil, which is showcased through the story of Prahalaal and his tyrant father Hiraanyakasipu. Prahalaal refused to be bullied by the opposing forces created by his father and emerged victorious. Remembering this story and its message of courage and resilience is important.

Holi is an important festival that is celebrated by farmers and peasants to mark the harvesting of their crops. During this time, they also participate in Yagnas and Pujas to express gratitude towards God for the blessings received and to seek blessings for their future crops. This festival of Basant carries a profound message that can instil hope and confidence among people.

Here in Guyana, Phagwah attracts the participation of Hindus and non-Hindus alike, bringing together Guyanese under our rich cultural tapestry. Instructively, this year’s Phagwah celebrations take place during the Seasons of Lent and Ramadan as our Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters observe periods of fasting and prayer as they cleanse their minds, bodies and spirits. We in the GAWU see such observances as yet another reminder of our nation’s diversity and a demonstration that, despite our backgrounds, we can come together in joyous and united celebration. Undoubtedly, it highlights our ability to stand collectively.

We find hope in these advancements, even though we acknowledge that there are still some amongst us who strive to divide us and weaken our bond as one people. However, as we celebrate Phagwah, we are confident that we can overcome those who spread such narratives and our nation, along with its citizens, will progress together. The significance of unity has become even more imperative in these exciting times we live in. As we anticipate a thriving Guyana, let us continue to do so as “One Guyana” united and free.

On the special occasion of Phagwah 2024, the GAWU sends warm greetings to all Guyanese. May the Festival of Colours fill our lives with happiness and optimism, and inspire us to work towards a brighter future for our nation.

--- ---