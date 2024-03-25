“In celebrating Phagwah, we embrace our shared humanity – Pres. Ali

Message from His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of Phagwah 2024

Building a Guyana Where Everyone can Flourish

On this auspicious occasion of Phagwah, I extend heartfelt greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Hindu brothers and sisters. Phagwah is a celebration of joy, colour, and exuberance. It overflows with happiness and camaraderie.

I also extend warm greetings to Guyanese from overseas who have joined us to partake in this festive occasion. It is wonderful to see so many of you coming home to join us for Phagwah. You enrich our celebrations with your presence.

Phagwah holds immense religious significance for Hindus. It marks the victory of good over evil. This festival also signifies the arrival of Spring, a season of renewal and rejuvenation, where nature bursts forth in vibrant colours, mirroring the hues of Phagwah celebrations. The festival reminds us that we must share with others the bounty that nature has bequeathed to us.

Beyond its religious value, Phagwah holds deep cultural significance for our nation. It is a time when barriers of race, class, and creed dissolve in the joyous revelry of colours. The showering of colourful powders and the sprinkling of liquids not only add to the merriment but also serve as a reminder that in celebrating Phagwah, we embrace our shared humanity.

As we celebrate Phagwah, let it serve as a manifestation of our shared respect and love while also signalling that we do not judge one another by the colour of our skin.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a united Guyana. Discrimination based on skin colour, hair texture, or religion has no place in our society. Let us pledge to create a Guyana where everyone can partake in and celebrate our collective prosperity and diversity.

I urge all Guyanese to embrace the spirit of Phagwah not just today but every day. Let us work together to foster a society where inclusivity, equality, and respect reign supreme. Together, let us build a One Guyana where every individual can flourish, regardless of their background or beliefs.

Happy Holi to all!

--- ---