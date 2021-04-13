Pedestrian killed by minibus in Georgetown accident

A 72-year-old man was on Monday struck down and killed by a minibus at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

Dead is Keith McGarrell of Church Street, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Minibus BWW 7191 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Avenue of the Republic when the fatal accident occurred at around midday.

The driver alleged that as he was in the vicinity of Demerara Fire Insurance Company, the pedestrian suddenly attempted to cross the road and walked into the path of the bus.

The driver said he applied brakes to avoid a collision, but the front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

As a result, the elderly man fell onto the roadway and received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty.

He subsequently died without regaining consciousness whilst receiving treatment.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

The driver remains in custody as further investigations continue.